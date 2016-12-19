Blac Chyna’s Mother Tokyo Toni Weighs In On Explosive Instagram Hacking

Blac Chyna‘s mom, Tokyo Toni, has taken to social media to weigh in on the latest drama between her daughter and her future son-in-law Rob Kardashian. According to the Toni, 47, the Rob & Chyna stars are “going to be together at the end of the day.”

On Sunday, Tokyo Toni dished on Chyna’s Instagram account being hacked. The anonymous hacker attempted to “expose” the 28-year-old reality star by unleashing a slew of DM messages and text conversations that were allegedly exchanged between Chyna and her lawyer, Jaden Smith, and Young thug, according to People.

Toni took a screenshot of a comment on social media where one user wrote: “Why blacchyna leave Rob? Smh she a gold digger…Really upsets me he was a good guy.”

Tokyo Toni wrote in her Instagram post: “They will be fine trust me, since you want to be one nosy b*tch or should I say dude. First off Who are you again? ? Chyna had hers long before Rob K … Chyna don’t need to dig for gold with gold is given to her after every argument ! N—a please you should not be asking me why did Rob and Chyna break up or why Chyna leave Rob the question should be where is my daddy and why did he leave my mama!!! It’s absolutely nothing about the relationship then I don’t know!!”

Since posting the photo, Tokyo Toni changed her Instagram account from public to private.

“Rob goes into this woman’s phone all the time and never find anything in this is what he confesses to me,” she wrote. “He confesses to me that he know he has the issue but don’t know how to handle it. He’s a very emotional guy with many many personal issues how do I know this he told me. I don’t getinto people’s business but my daughter is my business. I don’t care what you see online !!!!!

“Most of you people live vicariously through others anyway … stop being a stick in the mud minding peoples business and know you will never get your answer you’re looking for. At the end of the day it is what it is celebrity or non celebrity. I don’t know why people think because you have a lot of money and material things that every day normal s**t cannot and do not happen to them. The difference between a celebrity in you is the fact is they are popularly known and have the cash to back it up that’s it. So do yourself a favor and me and get the f**k off my page go find your daddy and your baby daddy. When you are in the public eye this is the bulls**t you have to go through when you have an insecure person at hand!”

In conclusion, Toni offered a message of hope for her daughter and their future of their family.

“I love Rob and I am going to try to help them manage their relationship through love and wise words,” Toni said.”At the end of the day they will still be together I promise you. Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off of his back! Everything will be fine.”

What are your thoughts about Tokyo Toni’s comments on the Instagram hack?

