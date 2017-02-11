Blac Chyna Spotted Having Lunch With Mystery Man Without Wearing Her Engagement Ring

Towards the end of 2016, the lives of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna entered a tailspin of drama, seemingly signaling the end of the couple’s romantic relationship. 2017 has brought along with it some positive improvements in the duo’s life, but if recent rumors are true, it looks like Blac Chyna might be pursuing some other options for a romantic partner.

Head over to the Daily Mail to see Chyna’s potential partner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:21am PST

Two weeks ago, Chyna posted photos of herself in revealing lingerie with her engagement ring prominent on display. However, in recent photos of the reality star out to lunch with a mystery man, the ring was clearly absent from her finger. Chyna also kept an incredibly low profile at the lunch date, opting for an incognito outfit as to not be noticed.

UP NEXT: Blac Chyna Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Skintight Sweater And Jeans

The model going out to grab lunch with a member of the opposite sex isn’t a big deal, but considering Chyna was also spotted cozying up to this date earlier in the week at a Super Bowl party, it’s possible that the two are more than friends. In addition to being cozy at the Super Bowl party, the two also left the party together, adding fuel to the rumor fires.

The two were so intimate at the Super Bowl screening, thy could’ve possibly passed for a couple. A source told Page Six that the two seemed so comfortable together, “I would definitely have thought they were a couple if didn’t know better.”

Do you think Rob and Chyna are going to separate or are all of these sightings with another man just rumors? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: Blac Chyna Posts Adorable Family Photo Featuring Matching Pajamas | Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Tiny Waist Only Months After Having a Baby | Blac Chyna Debuts New Look on Snapchat | Blac Chyna Unveils Even More NSFW Photos On Instagram

[H/T Daily Mail]

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!