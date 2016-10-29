Blac Chyna Speaks Out About Reports Of Her Cheating On Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna has had enough of the rumors floating around that she has been unfaithful to fiancé Rob Kardashian. The model has finally spoken out about the allegations after a photo of her kissing singer Pilot Jones surfaced.

“The only reason we took these pictures [was] me trying to be a good friend,” Chyna explained on Instagram. “Mind you at the time I THOUGHT THIS WAS MY FRIEND and I didn’t see a problem with it!!!”

This is why he’s mad & trying to extort me !!! You really think I’m suppose to cough up 150k to you ??? I work hard my coins! Right plan wrong woman 😴 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Oct 27, 2016 at 1:51pm PDT

She posted her explanation of what really happened in the photo of her and Jones on Instagram, alongside a series of screenshots. The screenshots seem to have come from a group text message, and also include a shot of a paternity test.

Chyna goes on to say that the photo in question was taken more than two years ago. She even points out that her “Future” tattoo is missing from the photo proving the age of the photo. At one point in her explanation she even addresses the rumors that Jones could be the father of her child, which is clearly a lie based on the paternity test shown in the photo.

A second Instagram post shows a series of emails where it seems as though Jones was looking to get some money from Chyna.

While Chyna was calling out Jones on social media, her fiancé, Kardashian is being investigated after allegedly physically threatening Jones. A source close to the singer says that he “feared for his life” and actually fled California to get away from Kardashian.

