Blac Chyna Showcases Weight Loss By Displaying Her Curves

It’s been almost a full six months since Blac Chyna gave birth to baby Dream, and the Rob and Chyna star is now proudly showing off her incredible 50lb weight loss.

Taking to Snapchat to flaunt her curves, the 28-year-old shared some shots of herself in a skin-tight dark green dress that shows off her amazing, busty physique.

She also shared a pic of her bathroom scale and captioned it, “192 to 141.6… Goal 130 (11 pounds to go)”

Arguably, there’s no “official” evidence of what her immediate post-baby weight was after giving birth to little Dream, so we’ll all just have to take her word for it that it was 192lbs.

Regardless, though, for someone as busy as she is, it’s admirable that she’s been able to lose 50lbs in just a few months and is a real testament to her commitment to getting into the physical shape she wants.

Chyna has had a pretty wild ride since Dream was born. Her and on-again-off-again fiancé Rob Kardashian have had some messy public tiffs, but they seem to have always made up. She even wished him Happy Birthday on Instagram.

Chyna has also been rumored to have been seen out with a mystery man or two, all while Rob has reportedly been trying to get his mental and physical health under control.

This all leaves the future of their Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off Rob and Chyna up in the air for now, but they’re said to be working together amicably to raise their daughter, and that’s what’s most important.

