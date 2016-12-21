Blac Chyna Shares Photos of King Cairo And Dream Kardashian

It looks like there is a new dynamic duo of cuteness in town. Blac Chyna’s little ones just can’t seem to get enough of each other. Baby Dream Kardashian and her 4-year-old brother King Cairo are definitely hitting it off.

Blac Chyna posted a snap of the two spending some time together. King kept puckering up and giving his baby sister smooches for the camera. According to one snap, it looks like King also knows his way around a selfie as he asked if he could get into the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#TB❤️ A video posted by Blac Chyna❤️ (@_blacchynala) on Dec 20, 2016 at 5:28am PST

“I wanna kiss my baby,” King said about his little sis. “Oh! She’s smiling!”

King Cairo isn’t the only person in the family who is a little obsessed with Dream. Blac Chyna posted another photo of the adorable baby on Snapchat earlier with the caption, “My bestie.” It’s great to see that she already hopes that they will have a BFF kind of mother-daughter relationship.

Dream❤️ A video posted by Blac Chyna❤️ (@_blacchynala) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:28am PST

But, of course, Blac Chyna couldn’t just stop at one photo of Dream. No, she posted a few. Of course, it’s hard to not post photos when your baby is so stinking cute. For one snap, Dream is looking right at the phone, her brown eyes clear and her thick head of hair all messed up – in the best kind of way, of course.

Before we know it, the two little ones will have their own reality show.

More: Details Surface About The Kardashians’ Opinion On Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian’s Fighting, Was The Blac Chyna Hacking Staged?, Rob Kardashian Snapchats Empty Nursery After Blac Chyna Moves out, Takes Baby Dream in Shocking Split

[H/T E News]