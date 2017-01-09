Blac Chyna Reveals New Details About Her First Night Out After Giving Birth

To ring in the new year, Blac Chyna went out to a nightclub in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday, which sounds expected of a reality star, but what made this night out notable is it was her first since giving birth to Dream.

Blac Chyna says she wasn’t scared to leave baby Dream for first big night out since giving birth: https://t.co/d2siethQxX — People Magazine (@people) January 8, 2017

The 2-month-old baby was left in Rob Kardashian‘s care for the evening back in Los Angeles so the new mom could enjoy a night out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been carrying a baby for 10 months, so I’m ready to hang out,” she commented.

UP NEXT: Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Stunning New Body After Giving Birth

“It’s not really scary to be away from Dream, because I have tons of help and I’m not that far,” Chyna told PEOPLE. “If I was in Paris of New York I would feel super uncomfortable right now.”

The reality star didn’t have to wait to get back to Los Angeles before getting to see her family again, as the wait staff at the night club came over to her table holding massive photos of her family’s faces over theirs, much to Chyna’s delight.

Chyna recently took to social media to show off her post-pregnancy body, one that could pass for most pre-pregnancy bodies. When asked about how she got back in shape, she revealed, “I’m just really breastfeeding because you have to wait six weeks until you work out.” She added, “And I just started hiking with Rob so we’re back on our health tip, and I’m drinking a ton of water.”

Speaking of water, that’s the only beverage Chyna was spotted drinking, as any alcohol she consumed would end up in the breast milk.

Chyna also managed to tease a little bit of what to expect on the next season of her and Rob’s show, Rob & Chyna, which she teased, “Building our brand, building our relationship and just becoming better people,” adding that we’d see the couple “eating healthy and just focusing on what’s important.”

MORE BLAC CHYNA NEWS: Blac Chyna Unloads Tons Of New Borderline NSFW Pics / Blac Chyna Reveals New Dreadlock-Heavy Pictures / Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Back Together After Heated Split / Rob Kardashian Posts Photos Of Dream And Blac Chyna / Rob Kardashian Was Beaten By A ‘Drunk’ Blac Chyna

[H/T PEOPLE]