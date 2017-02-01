Blac Chyna Posts An Awkward Family Photo With Her Kids

Blac Chyna is a master of Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and pretty much any other kind of social media. She regularly takes photos of her children, of herself, and, occasionally, of her friends. But recently, she had someone else take a photo of her adorable little family and, needless to say, it didn’t turn out the best.

The reality star posted a photo featuring herself, her son, King Cairo, and her baby daughter, Dream Kardashian. Chyna clearly went to a professional photographer for the family portrait given the generic taupe backdrop and the strange staging. Needless to say, we can add this one to the list of awkward family portraits.

Unconditional ❤ A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

“Unconditional,” Chyna captioned the photo.

Chyna has worked with plenty of photographers in the past. Her Instagram is full of photoshoots she has participated in, either for glamor shots or to promote her clothing line. What’s more, Dream’s aunt, Kendall Jenner, is a budding photographer who has already shot a few magazine covers. So, why did Chyna choose to go with a traditional, everyday style of family portrait? One follower thinks that it is one of the few photos of the family that is truly authentic.

Of course, despite the awkwardness of the photo, the little family does look pretty adorable. King, no matter if he is spending time with his mother, or hanging out with his father, Tyga and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, always has a smile on his face. Then, there is little dream, who seems to be getting cuter with every picture she takes.

What do you think of the family’s photo? Is it authentic, or just a little too awkward? Perhaps both?

