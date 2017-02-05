Blac Chyna Posts Adorable Family Photo Featuring Matching Pajamas

Blac Chyna recently had a pajama party with her two children, Dream and King.

Chyna and her kids, two-month-old Dream, and four-year-old King Cairo, spent Saturday night snuggled up on the couch while wearing adorable matching red-and-white-striped onesies. The reality show star documented the good time on social media in a series of photos and video clips.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My fabulous life,” the 29-year-old captioned one happy snap of the matching trio all making cute, silly faces.

My fabulous life 😆 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

Chyna also used a few Snapchat filters to add to the fun, giving each kiddo a bit of their own individual screen time. “Dreamy Dream,” she captioned a shot of the 2-month-old, while dubbing one of King, “My chicken nugget.”

Dreamy Dream A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:15am PST

My chicken nugget 😬 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:16am PST

The Rob & Chyna star has been busy posting to social media recently, but one notably absent member of the family is daddy Rob Kardashian.

The two appear to be going strong nevertheless. They recently celebrated their one-year-anniversary, which Rob celebrated by posting a sweet video montage of the couple.

More: Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Tiny Waist Only Months After Having a Baby | Kendall Jenner Just Posted Her Most Intense Instagram Photo Yet | Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Has Real Estate Catastrophe | Kendall Jenner Isn’t Just A Reality Star Turned Model Anymore

[H/T ET Online, Instagram; @blaccyna]