Blac Chyna Legally Denied From Using The Name ‘Kardashian’

Whether you love the family or hate them, the name “Kardashian” instantly conjures many adjectives to mind. Regardless of what personal thoughts might be about the Kardashian brand, two things that are closely tied to it are “fame” and “fortune.” In an effort to cash in on the more successful traits of the family, model Blac Chyna aimed to infringe on the name with legal efforts to trademark “Angela Renee Kardashian.” The legal system, however, has other thoughts on the matter, prohibiting the 28-year-old from using the name, even if she ultimately married into the family.

Back in November, Chyna solidified her involvement in the Kardashian clan when she gave birth to her and Rob’s baby, Dream Kardashian. The two also had plans to marry, which would potentially set her up to inherit the surname, but with the couple reportedly being on the outs, that put a wrench in the works.

In addition to most of the Kardashian family opposing Rob’s relationship with the model, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe pursued the legal prohibition of Chyna inheriting the name, a decision the courts agreed with. Ultimately, the courts sided with the sisters in their concerns that her taking their last name would “confuse matters in the marketplace.” Most likely, that’s exactly what Chyna had intended to do, as associating yourself with a famous family would increase marketability.

The legal matters began at the end of last year, with Chyna attempting to trademark the name before her daughter had been born. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe immediately tried to prevent things, claiming they would “suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill” if the trademark went through.

Chyna’s intentions, as you could imagine, were to offer “entertainment services, make television and movie appearances, live as a ‘social media celebrity,’ as well as party host” with the Kardashian name.

Earlier this year, Chyna and Rob publicly announced their decision to part ways, beginning a custody battle over their Daughter. Recently, Chyna posted a photo of herself on Snapchat where she’s sitting on Rob’s lap and giving him a kiss, fueling rumors that they might be working on their relationship.

