Blac Chyna Smooches Rob Kardashian On Snapchat, Fueling Relationship Rumors

Looks like ex-fiancé’s Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are spending their free time getting close and comfy.

In a Snapchat video posted Saturday, Chyna is seen full of glee as she accepts a kiss from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The two are also very grabby with each other as she sits on Rob’s lap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Rob & Chyna stars split in mid February. They have a daughter together, four-month-old Dream Kardashian.

Both reality stars are seen wearing crisp white tee-shirts. Rob looks thinner than usual in his white tee and black hat. While Chyna is nicely made up with her hair worn down and straight.

They seem to be in her home in Calabasas which she also shares with son Cairo, aged four, who she had with rapper Tyga.

Rob and Chyna split back in February.

“The wedding plans are off,” a source told People. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

They went public with their union in January 2016. Rob proposed to Chyna in April 2016. One month later they announced they were expecting their first child. The two welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée, in November.

Things took a turn for the worse in their relationship just before Christmas when a fight nearly ended their engagement.

But the new year appeared to be less rocky.

The two have been filming the second season of Rob & Chyna for E!.

This Snapchat video with Rob comes after Chyna reportedly picked up work permits for Cairo and Dream.

TMZ reported on Thursday that the reality star, 28, left a government building in Los Angeles to obtain the proper documents for her children.

Chyna was spotted leaving the Van Nuys Courthouse on Thursday, and in photos obtained by TMZ, was seen at the Los Angeles County Service Center.

The website reports she was at the service center to pick up the documents.

Children between the ages of 15 days and 18 years can receive an entertainment work permit, according to labor code in California, where Chyna and her family live.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]