Blac Chyna Is Still Invited To Kardashian Christmas, Source Says

The Kardashians have made a list for the annual Christmas party, checked it twice, and Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are still invited.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that the reality stars were not going to be getting an invitation to the Kardashian-Jenner holiday bash. However, a source close to the family has stated that this is not accurate.

Apparently Rob’s famous sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner are trying to remove themselves from the drama.

“The sisters aren’t getting involved and won’t be taking sides,” an insider told Us Weekly. “The family all supports Chyna.”

Contradictory reports came out earlier this week claiming that the Kardashian-Jenner crew was sick and tired of Rob and Chyna’s “toxic relationship.”

“Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream, though,” the source said. “It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”

Whether or not the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars want Rob to stay with Chyna or not, the couple seems determined to reconcile their relationship.

“They are going to counseling together and are back on,” an insider said.

In the fallout after Blac Chyna’s Instagram account was hacked, Rob Kardashian’s issues were seemingly put on full display.

The holiday season reportedly adds a layer of stress to 29-year-old Rob Kardashian’s life, and with the birth of his adorable baby girl Dream Kardashian he has understandably been a little emotionally overwhelmed recently.

A source said, “Rob acknowledges that he has these up and downs and it’s stressful around the holidays with a new baby.”

Rob Kardashian has made an effort to seek help in order to make things right with Chyna.

“He apologized to her on the phone,” a source said. “She was just sick of him and his behavior. She had it with his insecurities and jealousy.”

Hopefully the two will be on good terms by the time the annual Kardashian Christmas party goes down.

Do you think the Kardashians should invite Blac Chyna to the Christmas festivities?

[H/T Us Weekly]