Blac Chyna Posts Steamy Corset Pictures After Reportedly Splitting From Rob Kardashian

Breakups are never easy for a couple and sometimes the best form of revenge is a life well-spent. Or, if you’re Blac Chyna, the best way to respond to rumors of being single is to post videos of yourself looking seductive on social media.

The video features Blac Chyna wearing a corset, an article of clothing known to completely disfigure women and their internal organs in pursuit of a slimmer waist.

Chyna’s video is just another installment in the “Can we figure out if she’s in a relationship with Rob Kardashian based on her Instagram posts?” saga.

It was only a few weeks ago that the model posted seductive photos of herself with her engagement ring from Rob prominently on display. Before that, Chyna had revealed how excited she was to have another baby with Rob, seemingly confirming the two were working things out.

When 2016 was coming to a close, Rob and Chyna’s tempers flared in the wake of their daughter Dream being born. Chyna had abandoned Rob and taken their daughter, something he chronicled all over his social media.

The two seemingly made amends, but Rob’s family was blunt about not wanting Chyna around for the holidays, claiming Chyna had a toxic impact on Rob’s life.

Last week, Rob and Chyna’s relationship seemed to take a turn for the worse, as she was seen cozying up to a mystery man at a Super Bowl party before making her exit with him. The following day, she was seen getting lunch with the man in question, while leaving her ring at home.

