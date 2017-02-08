Blac Chyna Attends Super Bowl Party With A Mystery Man

Looks like things aren’t quite perfect in paradise. Reality stars Blac Chyna and her fiancé Rob Kardashian might be split yet again. Turns out, Chyna was spotted getting rather close to another man on Super bowl Sunday.

According to Us Weekly, Chyna was watching the big game at the Estrella’s MA Theater in Los Angeles. But, she wasn’t there alone. The Rob & Chyna star seemed was there with another man and seemed to be getting really close during the game.

The mystery man, who was wearing a New England Patriots had, and Chyna were sitting so close together, people could easily mistake them for a couple. According to an insider, Chyna was overheard telling a friend of hers that she is still with Kardashian, but they don’t live together anymore.

Chyna and Kardashian have always had a rocky relationship. Their latest row happened right before Christmas and right after there two welcomed their baby daughter Dream. After an alleged Instagram hack and a number of cheating allegations, Chyna had had enough and quickly moved out of Kardashian’s home.

The two managed to mend things nearly 48 hours later.

However, there is one issue that Chyna always brings up when it comes to whether or not she will stay with Kardashian. She finds that his depression is debilitating for her and can’t stand it. The day after the Super Bowl, Chyna had hinted via Snapchat that she was fed up with his reclusiveness once again.

So, perhaps the reason why Chyna was out with this mystery man was because Kardashian was being reclusive. We’ll just have to wait and see if this causes another dramatic break up for the reality stars.

[H/T Us Weekly]