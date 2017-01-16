Blac Chyna Arrives In New York Wearing Quite The Revealing Getup

Since becoming parents in late 2016, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have made their first public outing together. The lovebirds went on a date night in New York City on Sunday for an appearance at the Sapphire nightclub.

During the evening’s festivities, 28-year-old Blac Chyna rocked a plunging nude jumpsuit with black lace by designer Shane Justin, according to People. While walking into the club, Chyna donned a long black jacket as her long black hair cascaded down her back.

Chyna’s fiancé, Rob Kardashian, sported a casual look while wearing a black sweatsuit and a pair of white sneakers.

At the strip club in NYC, Chyna was hosting the event. The reality star received the V.I.P treatment as she was pampered with hand massages while dancers from the club surrounded her. Chyna was seen chowing down on chicken fingers while attending the event.

The mother of two took to social media to share a slew of posts from her night out with Rob in the Big Apple.

Check out the social media posts from Chyna and Rob’s big night out below:

Hair | @kendrasboutique 💋 One piece | @daretobevintage A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:50am PST

🎱 A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:53am PST

🌚 A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:03am PST

@blacchyna #BlacChyna #angelawhite #angelakardashian #chynation #chynadoll #chyro #roblac A video posted by Roblac (@roblac_) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:37pm PST

#snapsave . #BlacChyna #angelawhite #angelakardashian #chynation #chynadoll #chyro #roblac A video posted by Roblac (@roblac_) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:36pm PST

When Rob and Chyna aren’t throwing down at the club in NYC, the two have been spending their time with their two-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian. Both Rob and Chyna have been sharing a bevy of snaps featuring their adorable baby girl on social media recently.

Were you surprised to Rob and Chyna having a night out at the Sapphire Club in New York City?

