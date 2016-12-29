Blac Chyna And Kris Jenner Rush to ER, Family Member Reportedly Had Medical Emergency

On Wednesday night, Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna were filmed rushing to the hospital after someone in the family reportedly had a medical emergency, according to TMZ.

Around 9:45 p.m., Chyna and Kris Jenner arrived separately around. The Kardashian family matriarch showed up with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The speculation at the moment is that Rob Kardashian was the one who was in medical distress. In the past, he has suffered from complications with diabetes. However, there has been no confirmation that the 29-year-old reality star was the one who fell ill.

When 28-year-old Blac Chyna arrived at the ER, she was without her newborn baby, Dream Kardashian.

This past weekend, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna set aside their differences in order to spend their first Christmas together with their daughter.

The two spent some quality time together with Dream, but failed to make an appearance at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Even party. The star-studded event brought the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan together as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian all posed for pictures at the holiday bash. Kim even reunited with one of her old BFF’s for an epic photo.

Reports have surfaced recently that even though the celebrity couple had a blowout fight of epic proportions earlier this month, Rob and Chyna are back together. While the on-again, off-again lovebirds may be on better terms now, it sounds like the Kardashian family isn’t being supportive of the relationship.

“Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna,” an insider close to the famous family said. “They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream, though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”

Another source from E! News said: “The sisters don’t want anything to do with this relationship. They see how fake it is. It’s so unhealthy for their brother. They see how Chyna is using their family for fame and money and they aren’t going to let it happen anymore. The family accepted her but since Chyna is now showing who she really is, they don’t want anything to do with her. They have real-life problems going on and are trying to have a positive New Year and not this drama.”

We hope for a speedy and full recovery for the Kardashian family member in the hospital.

