Reports Saying Bill O’Reilly Will Be Let Go By Fox News

The higher-ups at Fox News are reportedly planning on letting Bill O’Reilly go.

The 67-year-old is currently on vacation in Italy and is set to return on April 24. Bill O’Reilly has been with Fox News for 21 years and is the country’s highest-rated cable news host.

According to sources close to the situation, the executives with the company are conducting emergency meetings in order to determine how to sever ties with Bill O’Reilly without damaging the network’s viewership and reputation. The board of 21st Century Fox, which is Fox News’ parent company, will be meeting on Thursday in order to discuss the situation, according to New York Magazine.

There are two primary issues that will be discussed in regards to Bill O’Reilly’s departure. The first problem that will be discussed is whether Fox News will allow the TV anchor to say a final goodbye. The second matter is money.

Bill O’Reilly just recently signed a multi-year contract with Fox News that is worth more than $20 million per year.

He came under fire after multiple women reported sexual harassment allegations against him. Marc E. Kasowitz, O’Reilly’s lawyer, has spoken out about the claims.

“Bill O’Reilly has been subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America,” he said in a statement. “This law firm has uncovered evidence that the smear campaign is being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O’Reilly for political and financial reasons. That evidence will be put forth shortly, and it is irrefutable.”

Mr. Kasowitz, O’Reilly’s lawyer also mentioned that he is skeptical about the claims made by the women that have come forward.

“It is outrageous that an allegation from an anonymous person about something that purportedly happened almost a decade ago is being treated as fact, especially where there is obviously an orchestrated campaign by activists and lawyers to destroy Mr. O’Reilly and enrich themselves through publicity-driven donation,” Mr. Kasowitz said.

Fox News has lost two integral members of the company in recent months. Founding chairman Roger E. Ailes was forced to depart after sexual harassment allegations and prime-time star Megyn Kelly also left the network.

