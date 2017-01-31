Bill Burr Hilariously Blasts Hillary Clinton And Explains The Election In One Piercing Sentence

Bill Burr isn’t one to mince words and he definitely didn’t hold anything back while talking about Hillary Clinton. The 48-year-old actor joined Conan on Monday night and broke down the election in one simple sentence.

“She blew it!” the Date Night actor said. “I get sick of people making excuses for her, she blew it.

After Burr exclaimed that the former secretary of state was at fault for losing the election, the crowd fell silent.

“See that, nobody thinks that, she blew it,” he said. “Look, you lost to a guy that said three things a week that would torpedo anybody else’s campaign. How do you do that? That’s like you’re playing a football game and the other team throws 20 interceptions and you still figure out how to blow it. At what point do you take responsibility?”

Burr also threw jabs at the media and Hillary’s campaign for blaming Donald Trump’s victory on an overwhelming amount of support from “racist white guys.”

“I love the racist white guy thing, a bunch of racist white guys they came out of the forest and they were just going ‘Trump, Trump, Trump.’” he said. “It’s like where were all of these racist white guys the last two elections when they could’ve voted against a black guy? They were fine?”

Burr concluded by saying: “You blew it, you put the wrong team around you. You didn’t generate enough excitement to beat this guy.”

Bill Burr hasn’t been shy about his thoughts regarding the Presidential election. Back in November, he joined Conan before and expressed how shocked he was that the former Apprentice star won the election.

“I can’t quite remember who I voted for for President, it wasn’t Hillary or Trump though. I didn’t like either one of them,” he said. “I couldnt’ stand her. She dresses like a real estate agent…The other guy is saying ‘take people’s coats.’”

Check out Bill Burr’s reaction after the Presidential election below:

What are your thoughts about Bill Burr’s comments regarding Hillary Clinton losing the election?

