New Details Emerge About ‘Biggest Loser’ Host Bob Harper’s Heart Attack

The Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper is recovering after suffering from a heart attack two weeks ago, E! News reports.

Harper was reportedly rushed to a New York City hospital after collapsing at the gym. A doctor happened to be working out at the same time as Harper and administered CPR as they waited for the ambulance to arrive. He was unconscious for two days after his heart attack and remained in the hospital for six more days. On Monday, Harper posted a photo of himself holding his dog in a hospital bed on Instagram and shared his health update with fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well I guess you all heard what happened. Two weeks ago yesterday I had a heart attack. I am feeling better,” the 51-year-old wrote. He added, “Just taking it easy. KARL has been a great nurse. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support.”

“It feels good to be cared about,” Bob continued. “I’ve been home [in Los Angeles] for 8 days now. Again, THANK YOU SO MUCH!! I’m lucky to have such good friends and family to take care of me right now.”



We are glad to hear Bob is doing better and wish him a speedy recovery!

MORE NEWS:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com