Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photo At Critic’s Choice Awards

Kaley Cuoco posted an adorable picture taken at the Critic’s Choice Awards with her boyfriend Karl Cook on social media, and her followers have been absolutely gushing over the snap. The photo was taken in the moments before the Big Bang Theory star was about to share a kiss with her new beau.

Cuoco shared the photo with a simple caption: “@criticschoice,” followed by several emojis including a heart, star, lips, and a man and woman.

Kaley Cuoco looked happy as ever with boyfriend Karl Cook, who was rocking a classy tux. The 31-year-old actress finalized her divorce with her first husband Ryan Sweeting back in May, and she is reportedly “in love, head over heels” with her new man.

A source close to the couple recently said while chatting with E! News: “They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always travelling with him. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten.”

Cuoco also gave a shoutout to her “adorable squad” on Instagram. She posted a group shot of the team that helped her rock the red carpet at the Critic’s Choice Awards. She shared the photo with the caption: “Thank you adorable squad. I am just a blonde bobble head with you.”

Cuoco and Cook first started dating back in May of 2016. Back in September, Cuoco revealed to the hosts of The Talk that she began dating her fellow equestrian friend after meeting him at a horse show.

Kaley has also spilled on the moment she first laid eyes on Karl.

She told Women’s Health: “Then I knocked into Karl – literally, we bumped arms at a horse show. And we each said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry’—and everything changed. I looked at him, and he looked at me…”

What did you think about Kaley Cuoco’s picture with her boyfriend Karl Cook?

