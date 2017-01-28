Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Shares Dancing Photo Featuring Leopard Dresses And Lots Of Skin

Sunday night will be the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, an awards show in which peers nominate and vote on one another instead of a massive organization weighing in on who should win. To celebrate the weekend’s festivities, Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shared a sweet throwback picture of her dancing with her sister from last year’s festivities.

#fbf to last years @sagawards 🌟🌟can’t wait to play with you again sidder! @bricuoco 💋💋 A photo posted by @normancook on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

The actress shared the photo that appeared to have been taken at a SAG after-party where she was dancing with her sister Briana, captioning the photo, “#fbf to last years @sagawards 🌟🌟can’t wait to play with you again sidder! @bricuoco 💋💋.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Stunning People’s Choice Awards Dress

For those unfamiliar, Kaley’s sister Briana is an accomplished performer in her own right, having released an album, being a choreographer, and even having appeared in an episode of The Big Bang Theory, amongst other acting credits. Sister Briana also appeared as a contestant on The Voice, hoping to wow the judges with her vocal talents.

In addition to both Cuoco sisters being incredibly talented, as you can see, they both have great fashion sense. Considering Kaley’s Instagram caption says she couldn’t wait to spend time with Briana again, we can be sure to expect the duo will make an appearance at this Sunday’s awards in impeccable outfits that they’ll dance all night in.

MORE NEWS: Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Pic With Boyfriend With An Even Cuter Caption | Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Cleavage-Filled Golden Globes Pic | Kaley Cuoco Shares Steamy Photos With Her Beau Karl Cook | Kaley Cuoco’s Steamy Outfit On Big Bang Theory This Week Has The Internet Melting | Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Dog Picture | Kaley Shows All The Love For Boyfriend Karl Cook | Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photo With Boyfriend

[H/T Instagram, normancook]