Big Bang Theory Officially Renewed For Two More Seasons

CBS‘ flagship comedy The Big Bang Theory is officially set for two more seasons. Bazinga!

While the show has all systems go for two additional seasons, the last actresses to reach an agreement with the Warner Bros. TV, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, have yet to strike a deal with the studio to appear in further installments of the beloved sitcom, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They are reportedly still holding out for more money.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The last three seasons Bialik (Amy Farah Fowler) and Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski) were making $175k per episode. The actresses are now in the process of jointly negotiating with CBS and seeking $450k raises.

Sources close to the production have revealed that the five original main actors – Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, and Kaley Cuoco – will all be raking in $900k per episode for the next two seasons. Their amount is a $100k per episode pay decrease down from $1 million per episode that they were each making when they negotiated contracts three years ago.

The original five agreed to the pay cuts in order to help bolster the contracts for their co-stars Bialik and Rauch.

This isn’t the only massive news regarding BBT that has surfaced this month. Last week, CBS ordered The Big Bang Theory prequel spinoff titled Young Sheldon. The highly-anticipated offshoot show was officially greenlit this past Monday.

The only actor from BBT that will be involved with the series is 43-year-old Jim Parsons.

CBS has tapped Big Little Lies breakout actor Iain Armitage to take on the role of the young eccentric genius Sheldon Cooper, originally portrayed by Parsons. Armitage’s onscreen mother on the show will be played by Zoe Perry, who is the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf, the actress responsible for portraying Sheldon’s mom on the original series.

Other confirmed cast members on Young Sheldon include Lance Barber (The Comeback), Raegan Revord (Modern Family), and Montana Jordan (The Legacy of Whitetail Deer Hunter), according to TVLine.

While at the Deutsche Bank Media and Telecom conference in Palm Beach, Florida this month, CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves addressed the Sheldon spinoff and gave a general plot synopsis.

“Picture [Sheldon] as a 10-year-old boy growing up in Texas in a very right-wing family that is not used to having a 10-year-old genius living in their midst,” Moonves said.

Are you excited for two more seasons of The Big Bang Theory?

Up Next:

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]