Big Bang Theory Co-Creator Gives Bold Reaction To Donald Trump Becoming President

In the days leading up to the Presidential election, Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre shared his opinions on Republican candidate Donald J. Trump.

Lorre used the vanity cards at the end credits of shows like The Big Bang Theory and Mom to dish on the billionaire real estate tycoon. While he is known for his colorful and unpredictable commentary in the vanity cards, Lorre took a different route in the episodes two days after the election.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For the most recent episodes of BBT and Mom, Lorre simply wrote: “Uh-oh.”

MORE Celebrities Reacting to Donald Trump winning the election.

In the week before the Election, Lorre urged voters not to cast their ballots for the Republican candidate. Lorre didn’t mention Donald trump specifically by name, but he did include the “Make America Great Again” slogan, which is clearly a Trump reference.

The full title card reads:

“Don’t be fooled. Big Daddy can’t save us. Our salvation lies within ourselves. Within our own ingenuity and determined effort. ‘Make America great again’ is a bumper sticker for victimhood. But we are not victims. We are the creators of opportunity. Sure the system’s rigged. It always has been. So what?! We are a nation of immigrants who have consistently ignored the rigging. You won’t let us join your club? %#&@ you, we’ll start our own club. You won’t let us go to your school? %#&@ you, we’ll start our own school. You won’t let us earn money your way? %#&@ you, we’ll earn it our way. You won’t give us a chance here? %#&@ you, we will go elsewhere. You want to know what makes America great? I got two words for you.”

In the past, Lorre has used the platform of the vanity card at the end of his TV show’s episodes in order to bash Chinese authorities for the show’s ban, mock Mormons, slam Republicans, and make a would-be Big Bang Theory Emmys acceptance speech. Check out the full library of vanity cards here.

Do you agree with Chuck Lorre’s opinion on Donald Trump?

MORE Donald Trump: Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Has A Strange Video That Is Going Viral In China / Celebrities Congratulate Trump on Social Media / George Lopez Flips On Donald Trump: ‘Anything Orange I Don’t Want’ / Wanda Sykes Crushes Donald Trump, Then The Crowd Crushes Her / Robert De Niro On Donald Trump Win: ‘I Feel Like I Did After 9/11’ / Mom Kicks Son Out For Supporting Donald Trump

[H/T Deadline]