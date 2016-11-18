BFG Blu Ray Coming With Giant Size Extras

Disney’s animated adventure film The BFG is available for purchase at the end of this month, and fans of the movie are certainly in for a surprise. The Blu-ray and Digital HD copy for the Steven Spielberg movie is being released with some awesome additional features.

The bonus features on BLU-RAY and Digital HD include:

Bringing The BFG to Life: a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film including interviews with screenwriter Melissa Mathison, the executive producers, and several members of the cast and crew.

The Big Friendly Giant and Me: A series of illustrations brought to life through animation and narration showing a story about a little boy in Giant Country before Sophie ever showed up.

Gobblefunk – the Wonderful Words of The BFG: a tutorial on the meaning of some of the gobblelefunk in the film.

Melissa Mathison – A Tribute: an homage to the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of E.T. and The BFG.

Giants 101 – Jermaine Clement (Fleshlumpeater) and Bill Hader (Bloodbottler) introduce some of the frightening giants from the film.

In case you weren’t able to catch the film in theaters, here’s the official synopsis of The BFG:

“Ten-year-old Sophie is in for the adventure of a lifetime when she meets the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance). Naturally scared at first, the young girl soon realizes that the 24-foot behemoth is actually quite gentle and charming. As their friendship grows, Sophie’s presence attracts the unwanted attention of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater, and other giants. After traveling to London, Sophie and the BFG must convince Queen Victoria to help them get rid of all the bad giants once and for all.”

The script was penned by Melissa Mathison based on a novel by Roald Dahl.

The cast for the film includes Oscar Award winner Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) as the BFG, Ruby Barnhill (4 O’Clock Club) as the orphan Sophie, Penelope Wilton (Match Point) as the Queen, Jermaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows) as the fearsome giant Fleshlumpeater, Rebecca Hall (The Prestige) as the Queen’s handmaid Mary, Rafe Spall (Prometheus) as the Queen’s butler Mr. Tibbs, and Bill Hader (Inside Out) as the unruly giant Bloodbottler.

The BFG was released on July 1, 2016. The production had a budget of $140 million, and brought in over $19 million on opening weekend.

The production companies involved with the film include Amblin Entertainment, Walt Disney Pictures, Reliance Entertainment, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, and Walden Media.

The BFG comes to Digital HD, Blu-ray and Disney Movies Anywhere on November 29.

Are you excited to buy the BFG Blu-Ray?