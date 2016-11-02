Beyonce Is Performing At The 2016 CMA Awards

The Country Music Awards have seen so many music legends over the years, with several more slated to perform at this years’ show. Now, according to PEOPLE, 2016 can add Beyoncé to the list of performers for tonight.

Country music may not be Beyoncé’s big claim to fame, but that doesn’t mean the performance won’t be showstopping. After all, Queen Bey is from the south, and she wouldn’t be the first pop artist to take the stage. Last year, Justin Timberlake performed with Chris Stapleton to sing Timberlake’s hit “Drink You Away.”

As for what she might be performing, we’re not ruling out a duet with one of the previously announced performers. Regardless of what her performance includes, we’re excited to see her take on her country side whether it’s solo or alongside one of the night’s country stars.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com