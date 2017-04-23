Beyonce Shows Off Baby Bump In New Destiny’s Child Reunion Pic

Beyonce has delighted fans and followers with with a Destiny’s Child reunion picture.

Bey took to Instagram Friday night to share a photo of herself with the other two members of Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

It appears the ladies were out to celebrate and promote Rowland’s new book titled Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened).

Bey shared a few pics of herself sporting a light pink dress and tan heel boots. She also accessorized her look with pink sunglasses and her hair was in long single braids.

Rowland and husband Tim Witherspoon are parents to 2-year-old son Titan. Beyonce, who also shares 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with Jay Z.

“Beautiful,” replied her mother Tina Knowles Lawson, who was Destiny’s Child’s stylist.

This marks the first time all three members of Destiny’s Child have been photographed together since they reunited last November to join a slew of celebs performing the Mannequin Challenge.

Rowland told Vogue Australia in an interview posted Thursday that they chat together “Like all the time. Every week.”

“We talk, literally,” she said. “We are truly sisters. They are my sisters. I talk to them, I seek advice from them, I call them when I need them, when I don’t need them I call them, when I want a girl’s night. I call them for everything.”

