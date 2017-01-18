Betty White Celebrates 95 Years In The Best Way Possible

Betty White turned 95 today and she celebrated in the best way possible. The Golden Girls actress is known for her admirable work ethic, and in true Betty White fashion, she spent the day preparing for her next acting role.

The iconic actress is set for a guest spot on Freeform TV’s Young & Hungry. Instead of taking it easy on her birthday, White was involved in a table read and spent time running around on set, according to TMZ.

As for Tuesday night, White plans to have a small gathering of friends to celebrate her birthday festivities.

White also recently did an interview with Yahoo to talk about her secrets to a long life and dish on her legendary career.

“I just appreciate the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years,” White said. She continued by saying that after more than 75 years, White said, “the fact that I’m still working — that’s the thing I’m most grateful for, that I still get asked for jobs.”

In her 95 years, White has seen a lot, but she admits that the United States seems more divided than she can remember. However, she plans on staying optimistic.

“It’s the time to buckle down and work positively as much as you can,” she said. “Just think, ‘All right, there’s nothing I can do about that right now. But I can do my best in my little circle. So if I do that, maybe you’ll do your best and we’ll get through this.’”

Because Betty White is such a beloved actress, and due to the fact that the year 2016 saw the deaths of a slew of iconic celebrities, one fan actually set up a GoFundMe account to make sure that she didn’t pass away this past year.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe til Jan. 1, 2017,” the fan wrote on the page.

Happy birthday Betty White!

