Better Call Saul Season 3 First Look

While we are still months away from the highly anticipated Season 3 debut, the first images from the forthcoming season of Better Call Saul have surfaced. The new photos tease the return of one of Jimmy McGill’s future aliases.

The Breaking Bad spinoff revolves around the craft lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk). He would go on to become Walter White’s go-to attorney named Saul Goodman, and ultimately became a manager at Cinnabon going by the name of Gene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From the first stills from Season 3 obtained by EW, it’s clear that Odenkirk’s character will once again take a trip into the future as Gene. One photo shows Odenkirk in character with a mustache, rocking Aviator sunglasses, and eating a packed lunch. He’s seated next to series creator Vince Gilligan.

Another image shows Odenkirk getting a touch of makeup while co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould observe.

In the third and final photo, Jimmy is in the same room as Chuck (Michael McKean). Yes, you read that right. At the end of Season 2, the brothers had a fierce battle of wits, which ended with Chuck betraying Jimmy by secretly recording him as he confessed to breaking the law. Jimmy is holding a copy of The Adventures of Mabel, a children’s fantasy novel penned by Harry Thurston in the late 19th century. The story follows a little girl who gains the ability to communicate with animals.

At the end of Season 2, Vince Gilligan talked to Entertainment Weekly about what the fans can expect from the upcoming season.

When asked whether the audience has seen the last of Jimmy McGill, Gilligan said: “This is something we hash out every day in the writers’ room, and we’re going to find out. Without a doubt, it feels like Chuck is about to make some really big move against Jimmy. And I think one of the questions is: Jimmy is the guy who will run to his brother’s aid when he needs to. Is that still going to be true after he finds out that he’s been played, and he’s been had? These brothers have suffered such a rift already — what’s the next step? At what point does Jimmy’s love, respect, and caring for his brother become permanently broken?”

Better Call Saul returns to AMC this coming spring.

Are you excited for the third season of Better Call Saul?

[H/T EW]