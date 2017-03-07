Better Call Saul Debuts New Season 3 Key Art

After the unparalleled success of Breaking Bad, it was no surprise when AMC announced there would be a spin-off series happening at some point.

The fans were treated to the backstory of Saul Goodman, and Better Call Saul has been one of cable TV’s more popular shows since it began two years ago. Heading into the show’s third season, the excitement only continues to grow.

On Tuesday, AMC released the first Key Art from season three, and it puts Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into a serious pickle.

The art depicts the dishonest lawyer blending in with a brick wall. There are painted stripes going across the wall, and they’re covering Jimmy as well. Judging by the dripping roller in his hand, it’s obvious that this is Jimmy’s doing.

Check out the full image in the gallery below, along with plenty of other art from Better Call Saul. Season three of the series debuts on AMC on April 10, at 10pm ET.

Season 3 follows the twists and turns of Jimmy McGill’s devolution toward Breaking Bad’s Saul Goodman — Albuquerque’s most notorious criminal lawyer.Six years before he meets Walter White, Jimmy is a more-or-less law-abiding, small-time attorney hustling to champion his underdog clients, build his practice, and somehow make a name for himself.

Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan helm Season 3, alongside fellow executive producers Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, and Gennifer Hutchison.The second season of Better Call Saul, one of the highest-rated dramas on cable, garnered seven Emmy Award nominations and three Critics’ Choice Award nominations. The series has also been recognized with an AFI Award for TV Program of the Year, a Writers Guild Award, and numerous award nominations from the Writers Guild, Producers Guild, Golden Globes, and Television Critics Association. Co-created by Gilligan and Gould, the series stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, as well as Jonathan Banks, Michael McKean, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Giancarlo Esposito.