Sitcom Heavyweight Writer and Producer Bernard ‘Bud’ Wiser Passes Away at 87

Bernard “Bud” Wiser, who worked as a writer and producer on sitcoms and documentaries throughout a career spanning multiple decades, has passed away at the age of 87.

Wiser died on Sunday at his family home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He worked on such hit shows as All in the Family, One Day at a Time, Who’s the Boss?, and The New Lassie.

He also wrote for Chico and the Man, Rhoda, Charles in Charge, Growing Pains, Dear John and Brooklyn Bridge.

In addition to working on comedies, he also worked on multiple documentaries, earning an Emmy for one about Siberia.

He is survived by his wife, son, and two grandchildren.

