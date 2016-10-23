Benedict Cumberbatch And Wife Sophie Hunter Are Expecting Baby Number 2

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are expecting a baby!

The actor and his director wife revealed their happy news at Cumberbatch’s red carpet night to promote his new film Dr. Strange, E! News reports.

Cumberbatch looked handsome as always in a velver blazer and the glowing director looked stunning in a strapless black dress.

This will be the couple’s second child, their son Christopher Carlton Cumberbatch was born June 13, 2015.

They got engaged November of 2014, and announced their first pregnancy just two months later. They were married Valentine’s day of that same year on the Isle of Wright in England.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com