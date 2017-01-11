Ben Affleck Weighs In On Donald Trump And Meryl Streep Feud

Ben Affleck officially weighed in on Donald Trump‘s tweet saying that Meryl Streep is overrated. The Batman v. Superman star felt like there was one massive issue with the President-elect’s Twitter response to Streep’s Golden Globes speech.

Affleck said, “If there’s one thing, truly in the world that we know is not true, it’s that Meryl Streep is overrated.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel responded by jokingly saying, “In fairness to Donald Trump though, the nicest insult he can give to someone is that they’re overrated, in a way.”

The 44-year-old actor acknowledged that Donald Trump might have been better off choosing to throw shade at someone who isn’t the most decorated actress of the time.

“Pick a better shot rather than the person whose photograph actually accompanies ‘Great Actress’ in the dictionary,” Affleck said.

In case you missed it, Meryl Streep won the Cecil B. Demille award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe awards on Sunday night. During her acceptance speech, the Florence Foster Jenkins actress lashed out at Donald Trump for making fun of a disabled reporter, and for his stance on immigration.

Trump tweeted this message following the awards show:

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him…’groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

Ben Affleck was one of many celebrities to speak out on the controversial issue. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling vowed to continue bashing Donald Trump. Hollywood superstar George Clooney scorched the President-elect. The co-hosts of The View erupted after Jedediah Bila defended Trump. Piers Morgan slammed Meryl Streep for her hypocritical speech.

Check out the clip of Ben Affleck discussing the Meryl Streep-Donald Trump feud above.

How do you feel about what Ben Affleck said about the Meryl Streep-Donald Trump feud?

