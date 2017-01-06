Ben Affleck Spotted With New Mystery Woman

Hollywood superstar Ben Affleck was recently spotted with a mystery woman while out in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The 44-year-old actor is currently estrange from his wife of 10 years, Jennifer Garner, and was photographed taking the blond-haired woman to sushi and to a bookstore, according to Daily Mail.

At one point during their leisurely stroll, the woman held onto the Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice star’s arm. While the woman was all smiles during the outing, Affleck seemed to be a bit more morose.

Check out the photos of Ben Affleck and the mystery woman here.

Ben and Jennifer Garner first announced their plans to divorce back in 2015. The two have three children together: 4-year-old Samuel, 7-year-old Seraphina, and 11-year-old Violet.

Even though they have gone their separate ways, sources close to the couple say that Ben and Jen are still “great friends,” and that they are “doing really well.”

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Garner explained that their relationship wasn’t just a publicity stunt.

“It was a real marriage,” she said. “It wasn’t for the cameras. And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work.”

When he isn’t getting sushi with his new blond-headed lady friend, Affleck has been quite busy trying to plan his directorial take on an upcoming Batman movie.

Most recently, reports surfaced that Affleck and the production team plan on filming the action flick in Los Angeles. However, the Oscar winner maintains that if the screenplay for the film doesn’t meet his expectations, then he will walk.

“It’s not a set thing and there’s no script,” he said. “If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

At this point in his career, Affleck doesn’t feel obligated to appear or direct in any motion picture that he doesn’t think will be a quality film.

“I’m not going to write and direct anything that I don’t think is good enough to be made,” he told Entertainment Weekly two weeks ago. “I’m definitely going to make sure I have something that is special—there’s not enough money in the world to make a mediocre version of Batman worth it.”

Do you wish Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were still together?

[H/T Daily Mail, Vanity Fair]