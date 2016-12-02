Beloved British Actor and ‘Fawlty Towers’ Star Andrew Sachs Dies at 86

Much-loved Fawlty Towers actor, Andrew Sachs, known for his role as Manuel has died at the age of 86, The Telegraph reports.

The actor had been dealing with dementia for the last four years and died in a care home last week, said his wife, Melody Sachs. He was buried on Thursday.

“My heart has been broken every day for a long time,” she said, though adding her husband had stayed positive through the end. “I never once heard him grumble.”

“We were happy, we were always laughing, we never had a dull moment. He had dementia for four years and we didn’t really notice it at first until the memory started going,” she added.

Sachs was born in Germany and had a great career as an actor on screen, stage and radio. He was well known for his role as Manuel in the classic BBC comedy, but had several other roles, including a stint as a voice actor in a Doctor Who story.

