Bella Swan’s Twilight Wedding Gown Up For Sale

Nearly eight years ago, Twilight hit the theaters. Now, fans can finally own some of the most recognized props from the series. More than 900 props and costumes, including Bella Swan’s wedding dress, will be going up for auction, but only for two days in November, 2016.

Prop Store and Summit Entertainment will be holding an auction November 19 and 20, where fans and collectors will be able to bid on nearly 900 props and costumes from all five Twilight movies. The auction will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, but fans can also place bids online or over the phone.

Some of the pieces included in the auction include the wedding attire for both Bella Swan, the Carolina Herrera-designed gown, and Edward’s Nightmare Wedding costume. Bella’s engagement ring and iconic charm bracelet will also be on the block. There are also countless costumes worn by Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Launter.

Of course, there will also be items from other notable characters. For example, Jacob’s motorcycle will be up for grabs, as well as Alice Cullen’s sketches. Literally any character you could think of in the series has something up for grabs.

So, for the true Twilight fan, this is an event you can’t miss.

[H/T MTV]