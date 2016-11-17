Beauty And The Beast, Winnie The Pooh Funko Pops Revealed

The recent Beauty and the Beast trailer is full of that patented Disney magic, and like any good release from the house of mouse, you can bet that a flurry of related merchandise is scheduled to hit store shelves.

That includes the most recent additions to Funko’s POP! empire, Beauty and the Beast and Winnie The Pooh. The newest Beauty and the Beast set includes Winter Beast, who can be seen holding two adorable birds. There’s also a Winter Belle (with hood), a Gaston (complete with emphasized chin) and a Hot Topic exclusive Belle that is also holding those same two birds. These are set to hit stores in January.

There’s currently no live action Winnie The Pooh remake in production, but the charming bear and his pals from the 100 acre wood are fan favorites regardless of season, and this set includes Winnie The Pooh (with bowl of honey), Piglet, Eeyore (gray), Roo, Heffalump (purple), Heffalump (Chase Purple), Woozle, Eeyore (Barnes & Noble Purple), Winnie The Pooh (Flocked Hot Topic variant), and Heffalump (Barnes & Noble stripped). The Heffalump pink chase variant will be 1 in 6 rarity. These will be in stores sometime this winter.

You can view both sets of POPs! in the gallery.

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.

