Disney’s Beauty And The Beast Will Show More Of The Prince’s Human Past

Disney continues to mine their animated classics for new live-action adaptations, and Beauty and the Beast is the next on the docket, and it’s currently ComicBook.com reader’s 17th Most Anticipated Film.

Stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens will portray Belle and the Beast respectively.

When promoting their new film they’ve indicated that the new version will be respectful to the original movie, but this version will expand in ways that the cartoon did not.

The beginning of the 1991 animated film showed how the young prince’s arrogance and hubris caused a scorned sorceress to curse him, transforming him into the titular Beast.

The curse stipulated that if he did not learn to love and earn love back before his 21st birthday, he’d remain transformed in that form forever.

Well, a new photo from EW seems to confirm the film will expand on the prince’s past.

The caption of the photo states: “Before the prince becomes the Beast, he’s visited by potential brides in the ballroom. ‘It’s basically an international debutante ball,’ says director Bill Condon.”

So the live-action film will definitely show instances that depict the prince in full-blown jerk mode, as he’ll probably deign all of the potential suitors beneath him. Cue the curse from witch, his transformation into the Beast, and his fateful meeting with the woman named Belle that will change his life forever.

It’s a story we all know, but we’re still really excited to see this live-action adaptation hit the big screens. Are you ready to journey to the Beast’s castle once again? Let us know with your vote in our Anticipation Rankings!

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belles eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts

Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.

