Baywatch Star Charlotte McKinney Busts Out Of Black Swimsuit

Baywatch star Charlotte McKinney has been spending a lot of time at the beach. The 23-year-old model and actress was spotted in Miami beach rocking a black swim suit, which couldn’t contain her ample curves and accidentally revealed the Baywatch star’s nipple.

McKinney stunned in the all black swimsuit, which featured a plunging neckline that strategically covered the star’s breast. As she sat down to soak in the sun however, the model had a wardrobe malfunction and showed off a lot of side boob. But she didn’t seemed so worried as she continue to sun bathe.

After soaking in the sun, the Wilhelmina repped model pulled her hair into a bun before jumping into the water for a quick swim.

After the quick dip, she was seen chatting with a friend who was also dressed for the sand wearing a string bikini and a revealing nude thong. The girls stopped to rest on their yellow striped beach chairs while sipping on rose and laughing it up.

It’s nice to see McKinney taking a break and she has had a busy schedule. This year she will appear in three films, including the highly anticipated reboot of Baywatch which stars Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson.

The star is cast in an undisclosed role, so fans will have to wait until the summer beach film hits theaters in May to find out more about McKinney’s role.

[H/T Daily Mail]