Alexandra Daddario Reveals Ultimate Baywatch Photo

Alexandra Daddario has revealed the ultimate Baywatch photo, and you will barely be able to contain your excitement for the upcoming film. The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to unleash the jaw-dropping snap.

#tbt blue steel-ing it up at the beginning of our shoot in Miami @therock Photo: @hhgarcia41 A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexannadaddario) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

The brunette bombshell posted the photo with the caption: “#tbt blue steel-ing it up at the beginning of our shoot in Miami @therock.”

The eye-catching image shows Alexandra Daddario sporting a skintight swimsuit that puts her tanned and toned bod on full display. She was photographed striking a sexy pose next to her co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was wearing a red and blue beachwear ensemble.

While the upcoming film features many of the iconic swimsuit looks, the Baywatch movie will be quite different from the TV series starring Pam Anderson, according to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“We are far dirtier than the show ever was — obviously the show was a family show on at family time of day — but in the movie we could have been dirtier,” the 44-year-old said while speaking to The Sun. “I think people are going to be shocked that ‘Baywatch’ has got dirty, but there are a lot of laughs.”

Johnson continued by saying: “We worked hard to make sure the flesh quota was high; there’s more gratuitous boobs, bums, abs, whatever per minute than you can imagine. Plot was important, don’t get me wrong, but so was sorting out our slow-motion runs.”

Given what Dwayne Johnson said, and judging by Alexandra Daddario’s latest Instagram photo, moviegoers will definitely be swimming over to theaters in waves when the movie is released on May 26.

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) is directing the film from a screenplay most recently written by Damian Shannon, Mark Swift, and Barry Schwartz. Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Hercules), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Up In the Air), and Michael Berk, Doug Schwartz (Soul Surfer), and Greg Bonann, creators of the iconic Baywatch television series, are producing. The executive producers are Michele Berk (Bandits, Kill the Sparrows), Louise Rosner (The Big Short, The Hunger Games franchise), Tom Pollock (Up In The Air, Old School), and Ali Bell (Hitchcock). Eli Roth is a co-producer.

Check out the official trailer for Baywatch below:

