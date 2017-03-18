Baltimore Police Investigating Viral Facebook Video Of Woman Cruelly Beating Small Children

Police are investigating a video that was uploaded to Facebook sometime on Thursday that shows am unidentified woman violently beating two small children.

The video shows the woman aggressively attacking the small children, hitting them several times, throwing one against a wall, and pulling the other by the hair. At one point she says, “I’ll beat these kids to death.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The original uploader of the video is said to have claimed that the woman in the video texted it to him.

Police believe that they determined the family involved and revealed that the children allegedly shown in the video are currently in protective custody.

They have not released the names of the children or family at this time.

Reports that an arrest was made have not been confirmed at this time.

There’s evidence that authorities may be aware of who the woman in the video is, but there are no indicators that she’s been charged with a crime at this time.

More News:

[H/T: People Crime]