Bachelor In Paradise Stars Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray Showing Signs of Breaking Up

The whirlwind romance between Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray, who met on Bachelor in Paradise, seems to have come to a final end. A source confirms that the two are indeed separated, and this time it looks like their split is a bit more permanent than before.

The two got engaged on television a few months ago, but it seems that the issues that they were facing as a couple run pretty deep. The two had always been described at “volatile,” but it seems that Stanton realized that Murray’s temper was a little too hot, according to a source.

Murray recently added a pretty cryptic post on his Instagram page that was the first sign that the two were probably split. The photo was of him holding Stanton’s daughter, and was captioned, “I will always love this precious little angel.” What’s even more cryptic was that Murray then “liked” a comment that specifically wished him luck in finding a girl that was “outside the media world.”

Many fans of the Bachelor in Paradise couple might be surprised that the two are going their separate ways after they seemed so “in love” during the 102.7 KIISFM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles. They were certainly showing off a bit of PDA.

Officially, neither Stanton nor Murray has officially commented on the split rumors, but they wouldn’t be the first Bachelor in Paradise couple to call it quits. Lace Morris and Grant Kemp recently called off their engagement.

