Bachelor Contestant Tries To Pull Off Varsity Blues Whipped Cream Trick, Fails Miserably

Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios tried to pull off the Varsity Blues whipped cream trick and it was an epic fail. On Monday night, the 24-year-old rocked a trench coat while spreading whipped cream on her cleavage in an attempt to seduce Nick Viall, but he was not feeling it whatsoever.

While getting her outfit prepped before meeting up with Nick, Corinne said, “I really like Nick, and because we have probably one of the stronger connections, I want to get even more romantic with Nick and explore each other sexually.”

Little did she know, Nick was clearly not ready to do much exploring. The 36-year-old Bachelor was clearly taken by surprise by the stunt, but it was not necessarily a good surprise.

“Oh my God,” Viall said. “You’re a little troublemaker.

During the in-episode interviews, Nick played nice and tried to compliment Corinne but it was clear that he was not into what she was doing.

“I love that Corinne seems to be very comfortable with her body, and very comfortable with her sexuality. But just on my end, I don’t think giving into this moment is going to do any good for anyone especially after the Liz situation.”

Corinne was so upset by the ordeal that she didn’t even come to the rose ceremony.

“I feel so stupid, now Nick and I honestly just do not have a chance,” Corinne said. I just want to go home.”

Here’s what Nick wrote in his blog about Corinne’s whipped cream trick:

“Okay, so I’m sure you’re all dying to know what I thought when Corrine took out the whipped cream. If there is one thing Corinne never fails to succeed in, it is being full of surprises. Did I ever expect to find myself in front of the Bachelor mansion with a woman in a trench coat? Never. But Corrine is bold, sexy and unique … so I kind of just ran with it for a moment.

I also want to point out she wasn’t naked, even though it might appear that way. That evening also happened to be my birthday, and I think she was trying to channel her inner Marilyn Monroe. It was important to make sure Corrine was comfortable, but I didn’t want to get too carried away with a cocktail party happening, not to mention just moving too fast in our relationship.

I never wanted Corrine to find herself with a target on her back … but sleeping through a rose ceremony didn’t help her. These rose ceremony nights are exhausting to say the least. They have an emotional toll, and they’re also just long evenings. Despite the fact Corrine had a rose from the group date, she should have been there out of respect for the women who aren’t in that same position of comfort.”

Check out the video of this horribly awkward moment above.

What was your reaction after seeing Corinne’s whipped cream fail on the Bachelor?

