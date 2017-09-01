Avengers 2: Whedon Talks the Villain, The Script

In a new interview, Marvel’s The Avengers director Joss Whedon said that he’s in the process of writing the script for the film’s sequel, the outline for which he turned in before he started work on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.He also shared a little bit about the film, telling fans that the principal antagonist is once again a lone, male character and that he’s struggling against the tendency to make a sequel revolve around the villain rather than the existing cast.”I’m very excited about the villain, and have a lot to say about him,” Whedon told Empire in the issue on sale today. “But if you watch my shows, the one thing I’ve never been very good at is guest stars, because I’ve always been so interested in the ensemble. With The Avengers, I’m still most fascinated by them. How do these guys feel, and what’s the way they conflict and what’s the unexpected way they connect? Forming a team is one story; being a team is a very different story.”Regarding one of the most common questions he’s got over the last year, Whedon said, “The other thing is, you don’t try to top it. I know I will never make as pleasing a moment in a film as Hulk and Loki. You can’t chase that dragon. If you try to do exactly the same thing, the chances you’re going to do it better are very slim, and the only reason for me to devote three years to making another Avengers movie is the hope of making a better one.”There’s more to come from this month’s issue of Empire throughout the weekend.