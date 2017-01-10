Assistant Principal Caught Red-Handed On Video Partying At Boozed-Up Hotel Party

A new cell phone video has surfaced showing a Brooklyn high school administrator partying while holding a bottle of booze at a taxpayer-funded planning retreat.

The clip shows Diana Rendon, a 33-year-old assistant principal of Progresss HS for Professional Careers, jumping on a bed with two other educators before losing her balance and sliding to the floor, according to the New York Post.

Rendon, and a slew of other educators, are clearly intoxicated while many of them are clutching bottles of alcoholic drinks. There was a strobe light flashing in the corner, and the music is blaring extremely loud.

Sources close to the situation have explained that the management at the hotel had to place a call to the cops in order to have them get the booze-filled bash under control.

The wild event went down in May of 2015 during a “planning retreat” held at the HNA Palisades Premier Conference Center in Palisades, New York.

“I was surprised that it was OK,” one school staffer said.

When Rendon showed up to the party, she was carrying a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

“She walked up tome, put it in my mouth and poured it down my throat, saying, ‘Drink! Drink! Drink!’” one source said.

The source continued by saying: “[Rendon] was drunk. I was drunk. Everyone was drunk.”

Despite the negative reaction to the incident, the Department of Education has said that it “does not have regulations concerning [employees’] alcohol consumption off work time.”

However, the teachers and administrators can possibly be reprimanded of fired if they engage in “conduct unbecoming” of their current position in the school.

Notably, Rendon denied the allegations during an interview last citing that she was pregnant at the time.

“I don’t know how a seven-months pregnant woman could be jumping on beds and drinking,” Rendon said.

Rendon’s baby was born on September 1 of 2016, which clearly means that she didn’t get pregnant until around December of last year – six months after the aforementioned party.

While talking about the “retreat,” one employee said: “It was posed as an optional weekend of professional development. But if you refused to go you would be retaliated against in the form of negative observations.”

[H/T New York Post]