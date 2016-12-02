Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Welcome Second Child

Baby makes four for this adorable Hollywood family!

Multiple sources have confirmed to E! News that Mila Kunis has given birth to her second child, a baby boy, with Ashton Kutcher. The couple welcomed him on November 30, but haven’t released a name yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kutcher accidentally revealed the gender of their second baby while making a guest appearance on the TODAY show, chatting with Savannah Guthrie.

A photo posted by Cosmopolitan Türkiye (@cosmopolitanturkiye) on Nov 22, 2016 at 6:18am PST

In the same interview, Kutcher also said that despite having one child already, he’s still nervous about raising a newborn for the second time.

“I’m a little terrified to be honest. It’s intensely scary,” he admitted.

The couple tied the knot in July of 2014 and welcomed their first child, daughter Waytt Isabelle, in October of that same year.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Next: Ashton Kutcher Wanted to Name His Baby ‘Hawkeye,’ but Mila Kunis Said No, Ashton Kutcher Lets Laura Prepon Know He’s Upset She Hid Her Engagement From Him, Mila Kunis Reveals Heartbreaking News She Got From A Producer

Originally posted on Womanista.com.