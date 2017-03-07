Ashley Graham Goes Topless For Skimpy New Lingerie Pic

Ashley Graham has gone completely topless on Instagram. The 29-year-old model for a smoking hot photoshoot to promote her lingerie collection.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl captioned the pic: “My latest #essentials lingerie collection is available now! Link in bio! #ashleygrahamlingerie X @additionelle #sexystateofmind #beautybeyondsize.”

The risqué photo shows the brunette beauty posing topless with her arms folded across her chest, strategically protecting her modesty. In the background of the snap, there are other images of Graham rocking black lingerie and a chic mask while striking various seductive poses. Less than three hours after posting, Graham’s steamy pic racked up more than 57k likes and received hundreds of comments from her adoring fans about how stunning she looked.

This isn’t the first time that Ashley Graham has put her hourglass figure on full display this week. On Monday, the America’s Next Top Model judge shared an entirely nude photo on social media. Check out the racy pic here.

Even though she showed off some serious skin in her latest Instagram snap, Graham explained that she has set limits in her photoshoots.

“For me, I don’t do nip or bush. I won’t do it,” Graham said during an interview with Elle magazine. And that’s because I talk to numerous young women in high school and I talk to them about owning who they are, and not giving up their sexuality because they have to.”

“I think it’s important for women to honor their vagina. A lot of us give it up quickly just to feel love. For me, being in Sports Illustrated is saying, love yourself. Be proud of who you are. “You know, my Lane Bryant ads are non-retouched. You see every lump and bump. Even when I saw it, I was like, ‘Well, I thought I was sucking in more than that. Oh well.’ It’s real. Porn is artificial on so many levels.”

