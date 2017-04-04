Ashley Graham Posts New Swimsuit Selfie On Instagram

Ashley Graham made a splash on Instagram once again this past weekend as she posted an all-new soaking wet bikini snap. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to social media on Sunday to unleash the racy photo, and the Internet totally lost its mind.

The black and white image shows the Vogue cover girl down on all fours while paddling through shallow waters. She was photographed wearing a white one-piece featuring a plunging neckline that showcased her busty build and a see-through white top. The daring outfit put her curvy derriere on full display as she perched her backside up out of the crystal clear water.

The brunette beauty posted the picture without a caption, but there truly were no words needed to describe this insanely steamy photo.

As you might imagine, Ashley Graham’s loyal following went totally bonkers for the skin-baring snap. They showered the white-hot photo with more than 171k likes and flooded the comments section with hundreds of remarks about how stunning she looks.

Despite the fact that she looks totally comfortable putting her body on display in her latest soaking wet snap, Ashley Graham doesn’t ever plan on revealing any of her private areas for photoshoots in the future. She feels an obligation to be an example to her fans and to the girls who idolize her to teach them to value their bodies.

“For me, I don’t do nip or bush. I won’t do it,” Graham said during an interview with Elle magazine this year. “And that’s because I talk to numerous young women in high school and I talk to them about owning who they are, and not giving up their sexuality because they have to.”

She continued by saying: “I think it’s important for women to honor their vagina. A lot of us give it up quickly just to feel love. For me, being in Sports Illustrated is saying, love yourself. Be proud of who you are. You know, my Lane Bryant ads are non-retouched. You see every lump and bump. Even when I saw it, I was like, ‘Well, I thought I was sucking in more than that. Oh well.’ It’s real. Porn is artificial on so many levels.”

