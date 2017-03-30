Ashley Graham Looks Back At Us In New Racy Bra Photo

To say Ashley Graham has taken the modeling world by storm would be an understatement. She’s transcended the fame-level of typical models and catapulted into her own plain of admiration. Admittedly, sultry Instagram pics like this have helped.

👙 #ashleygrahamlingerie X @additionelle 👙 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Last year, Ashley became the first “plus-size” model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which is definitely a huge accomplishment seeing as how this annual issue of the magazine debuted way back in 1964.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to that, Ashley also made her “acting” debut, and her “adorably cuddling up to Joe Jonas” debut, in the DNCE music video for “Toothbrush.”

Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, Graham was discovered by her first agency while shopping a mall in Omaha, Nebraska.

She and her husband, videographer Justin Ervin, met at church in 2009 and the couple later married in 2010. They do not have any children.

Recently, she also shared an Instagram pic showing that one of the dresses she’ll be wearing to the Coachella music festival this year is from affordable women’s fashion chain Dress Barn. Even though she’s traveled the world and posed for modeling shoots while donning some of the most high-class, eloquent designer-wear Graham has never forgotten her humble beginnings.

Coachella fittings!! Wearing #BeyondXAshleyGraham for @Dressbarn dress 💃🏻link in profile💃🏻 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

More News:

[H/T: Instagram / Ashley Graham]