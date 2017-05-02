Ashley Graham Puts Her Impressive Curves On Display For New Ad Campaign

Ashley Graham continues to be one of the most dominating forces in the modeling world, not only because she’s gorgeous but also because she’s a size 16, juxtaposing the traditional slender physique of other models in the industry today. The model has used her fame to help promote the Swimsuits For All clothing company, focusing on making wearers feel beautiful no matter what their size or age. To promote the swimsuits, she donned some choice items herself, showing off just how stunning she can be. Head to Daily Mail to see the sultry photos.

UP NEXT: Ashley Graham Goes Full Glam In Red Laced Dress

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the swimsuit ad, Graham stars alongside fitness guru Venus Lau and also 60-year-old model Gillean McLeod. The ad is meant to highlight the variety of swimsuits offered by the company and just how stunning the various models look.

In addition to creating suits for various body types, the brand also aims to offer much more affordable suits than traditional designer brands, who might sell skimpy suits for hundreds of dollars.

Graham has collaborated with Swimsuits For All in the past, but this year marks a change in the release strategy, as the clothing line is creating suits for smaller sizes than in previous years, including sizes 4 and 6 instead of stopping at their traditional size 8.

A spokesperson for the clothing line explained “as other brands are making long overdue moves to expand their selections to double-digit sizes, Swimsuits For All is spreading the love the opposite direction.”



The body positive model emphasized how love should extend in both directions, no matter how big or how small one might be.

“There shouldn’t be a division in styles because of size,” Graham revealed. “Every style should make you feel sexy and confident, and I’m proud to offer that with my collection.”



Amongst many of Graham’s achievements, she was the first plus-sized model to be featured in the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Former Swimsuit Issue model and all-around modeling icon Tyra Banks said of Graham, “It is time for everyone to bow down to the fashion industry’s – no, make that beauty’s – new queen.”

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]