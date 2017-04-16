Ashley Graham Shares Cleavage Filled Video Climbing Out Pool At Coachella

Ashley Graham doesn’t need Coachella to heat things up! The 29-year-old model sent temperatures rising when she shared a very revealing video to Instagram.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to social media sharing a slow-motion video of herself seductively climbing out of the pool while sensually touching her cleavage.

Ashley rocked a tiny bikini that put her assets and curves on full display and had her wet hair slicked back.

She captioned the slow-mo video with just the splashing water emoji. Check out the steamy video below:

The model was in a desert paradise as she enjoyed another day in the sun at her idyllic house which was surrounded by palm trees.

No doubt it was the perfect oasis for Ashley and her pals while taking a break from the star-studded music festival, Coachella.

She has been living it up at the festival as she also shared a video of herself dancing about in her animal print bikini as her pals played in the pool. The model was joined by several pals for her pool party, who were having a blast nearby as she grooved to the music.



Aside from sharing her sensual side, the model also showed herself keeping in shape. The model posted a pic of herself post workout, wearing black leggings and a matching sports bra.

