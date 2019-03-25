Ashlee Simpson Jokes About ‘Baby Fever’ After Meeting Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson welcomed her daughter Birdie Mae on March 19, and it seems the newborn is making her aunt consider expanding the family!

Simpson’s sister, Ashlee Simpson, appeared on the Daily Pop on March 22 with her husband, Evan Ross, and discussed Jessica’s new arrival during the visit, joking that Birdie’s arrival had her thinking about becoming a mom again herself.

“I’m not pregnant but it definitely gave me the [baby] fever a little bit,” she said.

Ashlee shares daughter Jagger, 3, with Ross and is also mom to son Bronx, 10, with ex-husband Pete Wentz. The singer added that Birdie is already bonding with her family, including her own siblings.

“Oh my gosh, she is so cute. She’s got these, like, adorable cheeks,” she said. “[Everyone is] amazing, so great. The kids were so cute — Jessica’s kids with their little baby sister.”

Jessica and husband Eric Johnson are also parents to daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5. The designer shared the news of Birdie’s birth on Wednesday, March 20, posting a black-and-white photo of her newborn holding her big sister’s hand.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” Jessica wrote, adding that Birdie weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces. when she was born.

Birdie Mae Johnson

3.19.19

10 Pounds 13 Ounces pic.twitter.com/dDEmJyVU4h — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) March 20, 2019

Ashlee posted the photo on her own Instagram, writing, “My heart is so full!! Welcome to the world Birdie!”

The sisters’ mom, Tina Simpson, also shared her congratulations in the comments of Jessica’s post.

“Our beautiful blessing Birdie Mae welcome to the tribe!” she wrote. “We love more than all the moon and stars in the heavens!!!!”

Jessica initially announced her pregnancy in September, and in January, Ashlee helped her sister celebrate her upcoming arrival at Jessica’s baby shower.

Now that Birdie has arrived, a source told PEOPLE that Jessica is “savoring every minute” with her newborn.

“Jessica is feeling good. The baby is doing really well,” the insider said. “Birdie is perfect and Jessica is savoring every minute. Her family has been back to visit at the hospital and they are elated. They are just soaking it all in.”

The source added that Maxwell and Ace “are so excited” and “can’t get enough of” Birdie.

“Maxwell was hoping to maintain her record of the biggest baby in the family [at 9 lbs., 13 oz.], and now Birdie has her beat by 1 lb.,” they joked. “She’s so in love with her little sister. Everyone is very happy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Amanda Edwards